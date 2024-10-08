NBFCs Q2 Results Preview - Likely Growth Moderation, Spread Compression To Impact Earnings: ICICI Securities
Asset quality across lenders would be key monitorable, adds the brokerage.
ICICI Securities Report
For Q2 FY25, we believe non banking financial companies are likely to recalibrate their near-term growth strategies, taking cognisance of the ongoing stress in MFI/unsecured loans, regulator’s close eye on high-growth products (recent observation on gold loans, top-up home loans, etc.) and banks’ lower funding to NBFCs.
Also, for the quarter, we expect AUM growth of 4% QoQ/ 20% YoY for NBFCs under our coverage. Pre-provision operating profit for our NBFC universe is likely to expand at 3% QoQ/18% YoY, but PAT growth is likely to be relatively slower at 11% YoY and down 2% QoQ, due to pressure on credit cost (up 17% QoQ/38% YoY for our coverage universe) in light of the current environment, particularly for unsecured lenders.
In the NBFC space, we prefer Aadhar, India Shelter, Shriram Finance and Bajaj Finance.
