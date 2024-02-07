Navin Fluorine Q3 Results Review - Postponement In Sales Of Key Molecules Plays Spoilsport: Motilal Oswal

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax in Q3 FY24 came in 40%/45% lower than our estimates due to subdued performances in the specialty chemicals/Navin molecular businesses YoY. Gross margin stood at 53.9%, while Ebitda margin dipped 12.5 % YoY to 15.1%.

The postponement of some key molecules and channel inventory destocking led to subdued performance in the quarter.

The specialty chemical segment disappointed in Q3 primarily due to the deferment of sales campaigns. Navin Fluorine added one molecule in Dahej, while four more are in the pipeline for Q4. Agro specialty capex and the capability capex both are on track to be commissioned within the given timelines and start generating revenues in FY25.