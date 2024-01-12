Mutual Fund - Net Equity Inflows Improve Somewhat In December: Yes Securities
Nonliquid debt fund outflows widen significantly
Yes Securities Report
Net inflow into equity mutual funds improved month-on-month in December 2023 to Rs 169.7 billion (excluding Hybrid), up 9% month-on-month and 133% YoY. Total Equity average assets under management (excluding hybrid) for December 2023 stood at Rs 21.3 trillion, up 8.1% month-on-month and 37% YoY.
Debt-oriented schemes during the month witnessed a net outflow of -Rs 254.8 billion, as against net outflow of Rs. 62.1 billion in November 2023 and a net outflow of Rs 59.6 billion in December 2022. The total Debt AAUM stood at Rs 8.34 trillion, down -0.9% month-on-month but up 8.5% YoY.
The net inflow into Hybrid schemes for the month amounted to Rs 150.1 billion, up11% month-on-month and 566% YoY. The total hybrid scheme AAUM for the month stood at Rs 6,694 billion, up 6.1% month-on-month and 31.7% YoY.
Net outflow from liquid funds (including money market) in December 2023 amounted to Rs 480.6 billion as against net inflow of Rs 2.21 billion in November 2023 and net outflow of Rs 147.7 billion in December 2022. Liquid Fund AAUM was at Rs 5,822 billion, down 1.6% month-on-month but up 5.6% YoY.
