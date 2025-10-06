Muthoot Finance, Repco, CARE Among Yes Securities' Top Picks In SFBs, NBFCs, HFCs, Ratings; Q2 Results Preview

In the brokerage's Credit Ratings coverage, it expects a broadly stable growth momentum (adjusted for higher base in Q2 FY25) with CARE and CRISIL performing better than ICRA..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Yes Securities Report.Q2 FY26 would be characterized by incremental cyclical recovery in microfinance, sustained growth and asset quality challenges for vehicle financiers, largely unchanged portfolio growth and delinquency trends for affordable housing finance companies, continued growth tailwinds for Gold Loan companies with incessant rally in gold price, and sustained credit cost pressure for MSME financiers. Financiers who would outperform within their segments would be Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, CredicAccess Grameen, L&T Finance, Shriram Finance, Can Fin Home, Repco Home, Aadhaar Housing and Muthoot Finance. In our Credit Ratings coverage, we expect a broadly stable growth momentum (adjusted for higher base in Q2 FY25) with CARE and CRISIL performing better than ICRA. .Our top picks include Ujjivan SFB, Can Fin Home, Repco Home, Aptus, Muthoot Finance, CRISIL and CARE. The lending companies we like have stable-to-improving growth visibility and would continue to demonstrate relative resilience in asset quality. In terms of segments, we see scope for re-rating in Microfinance and Affordable Housing if asset quality trends hold-up in the near term. Trends in non-ratings businesses are likely to improve over coming quarters for CRISIL and CARE..Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:.Q2 Results Preview: OMCs To Drive The Modest Earnings Growth; L&T, M&M, Swiggy Among Motilal Oswal's Top Ideas.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.