Business NewsResearch ReportsMuthoot Finance Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Stance, Revises Target Price — Check Details
Muthoot Finance Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Stance, Revises Target Price — Check Details

With a favorable demand outlook for gold loans, driven by the limited availability of unsecured credit, Muthoot is well-positioned to maintain its healthy loan growth momentum.

14 Nov 2025, 10:09 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Muthoot Finance is indeed one of the best franchises for gold loans in the country, as is evident from its ability to deliver industry-leading gold loan growth and best-in-class profitability.</p><p>&nbsp; (Muthoot Finance signage. Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Muthoot Finance is indeed one of the best franchises for gold loans in the country, as is evident from its ability to deliver industry-leading gold loan growth and best-in-class profitability.

  (Muthoot Finance signage. Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)

Muthoot Finance upgraded its FY26 gold loan growth guidance to 30-35% (from 15% earlier), driven by favorable regulatory changes, higher gold prices, and rising demand amid tightening in unsecured lending segments.
