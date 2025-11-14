Muthoot Finance Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' Stance, Revises Target Price — Check Details

Muthoot Finance upgraded its FY26 gold loan growth guidance to 30-35% (from 15% earlier), driven by favorable regulatory changes, higher gold prices, and rising demand amid tightening in unsecured lending segments..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.Muthoot Finance Ltd. delivered a healthy all-round beat in the quarter, even after adjusting for the one-offs in interest income. Gold loan growth remained strong, while asset quality improved on the back of recoveries from the NPA pool. Net interest margins and spreads also expanded during the quarter, driven by higher yields and a decline in CoF.With a favorable demand outlook for gold loans, driven by the limited availability of unsecured credit, the company is well-positioned to maintain its healthy loan growth momentum. Reiterate our Neutral rating with a revised target price of Rs 3,800 (based on 3.2x Sep’27E book value per share)..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Campus Activewear Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Trims EPS Estimate For FY27-28 By ~6%, But Maintains 'Buy'.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.