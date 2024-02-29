Mukka Proteins IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strengths, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Valuation and outlook

Mukka Proteins is one of the leading company for manufacturing and marketing of fish meal, fish oil and allied products in domestic as well as global markets.

The company sells its products domestically and also export them to over 10 countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Oman, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The company has around 25-30% market share in India that has two-third coastal land.

At the upper price band company is valued at price/earning of 17.7 times with a market cap of Rs 840 crore million post issue of equity shares. We believe that valuations of the company is fairly priced and recommend a 'Subscribe-Long Term' rating to the IPO.