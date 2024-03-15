MRPL - Enroute Continuous Growth, Innovation: Yes Securities

High gross refining margin sensitivity: a $1/barrel of oil change in GRM changes Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.'s Ebitda by Rs 9.8 billion. Book value/share for FY25e/26E: Rs 89/102; debt: equity at 0.6/0.4 times FY25 E/26E versus 1.7 times in FY23.

At current market price, stock trades at 7.3 times/8.1 times FY25e/26e enterprise value/Ebitda and 2.1 times/1.9 times P/BV.

We upgrade to a Buy rating (from Add) at an unchanged target price of Rs 257 following a recent stock price correction.