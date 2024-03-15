MRPL - Enroute Continuous Growth, Innovation: Yes Securities
MRPL commands a diverse product portfolio, catering to various sectors
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
High gross refining margin sensitivity: a $1/barrel of oil change in GRM changes Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.'s Ebitda by Rs 9.8 billion. Book value/share for FY25e/26E: Rs 89/102; debt: equity at 0.6/0.4 times FY25 E/26E versus 1.7 times in FY23.
At current market price, stock trades at 7.3 times/8.1 times FY25e/26e enterprise value/Ebitda and 2.1 times/1.9 times P/BV.
We upgrade to a Buy rating (from Add) at an unchanged target price of Rs 257 following a recent stock price correction.
Established in 1988, MRPL has transformed over the years, from a modest joint venture to a majority-owned subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (earlier Birla Group).
It is India’s largest singlelocation PSU refinery, a credible play on refining and petchem in South India of 15 mtpa capacity, versatile design, complex secondary processing units, and high flexibility to process crudes of various APIs.
It produces the whole range of petroleum products such as Naphtha, LPG, motor spirits, High-speed diesel, Kerosene, Aviation Turbine Fuel, Sulphur, Xylene, Bitumen along with Pet coke and Polypropylene.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Eris Lifesciences - Acquisition To Expand Diabetes Offerings, Add Oncology Products: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.