Mphasis Q3 Results Review - Banking, Financial Services Picture Is Still Murky: Nirmal Bang

Mphasis Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 revenue grew 1% QoQ but declined 6.3% YoY in USD terms and was weaker than our estimate of $ 411 by 2.2%. Acquisition Silverline delivered ~$15 million in revenue in the quarter.

Organic revenue declined ~2.8% QoQ against our estimated decline of 0.5% due to deeper furloughs. If you look across the sector, this will probably be the weakest growth QoQ.