Motilal Oswal reiterates Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345, implying a 2% downside.

20 Aug 2025, 09:39 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In FY25,&nbsp;Mahindra Lifespace Developers' bookings reached Rs 28 billion, marking a 20% YoY increase and exceeding expectations by 15%. &nbsp;(Photo Source: company website)</p></div>
Mahindra Lifespace Developers has always been a conservative organization. However, the recent boost in business development activity indicates a steady change in strategy, with a clear focus on accelerating growth. Supporting this transition, the company is now in a net cash position and plans to maintain its net D/E comfortably below 0.5x in the long run.
