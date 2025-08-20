In FY25, Mahindra Lifespace Developers' bookings reached Rs 28 billion, marking a 20% YoY increase and exceeding expectations by 15%. (Photo Source: company website)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers has always been a conservative organization. However, the recent boost in business development activity indicates a steady change in strategy, with a clear focus on accelerating growth. Supporting this transition, the company is now in a net cash position and plans to maintain its net D/E comfortably below 0.5x in the long run.