Motilal Oswal Stays 'Neutral' On IndusInd Bank — Here's Why
Motilal Oswal hikes target price for IndusInd Bank based on 0.9x FY27E adjusted book value.
Clarity on the appointment of the new CEO and the strategic direction under their leadership will be key to providing better visibility on IndusInd Bank’s growth outlook and overall strategy.
