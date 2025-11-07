Business NewsResearch ReportsMotilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' On Piramal Pharma Despite Near-Term Headwinds; Q2 Results Review
ADVERTISEMENT

Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' On Piramal Pharma Despite Near-Term Headwinds; Q2 Results Review

Motilal Oswal maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on Piramal Pharma and revises target price, implying a 20% upside.

07 Nov 2025, 07:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Piramal Pharma's revenue declined 9% YoY to Rs 20.4 billion (in line) for the quarter</p><p>(Photo source: Company website)&nbsp;</p></div>
Piramal Pharma's revenue declined 9% YoY to Rs 20.4 billion (in line) for the quarter

(Photo source: Company website) 

Piramal Pharma delivered in-line revenue for Q2 FY62. However, it delivered a miss on Ebitda/PAT for the quarter. Higher operational costs impacted the quarter’s performance
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT