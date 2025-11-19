Business NewsResearch ReportsMotilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' On Happy Forgings; Sees Upto 17% Upside — Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' On Happy Forgings; Sees Upto 17% Upside — Check Target Price

Despite near-term challenges in export markets, Happy Forgings' strong order pipeline, operational efficiency, and strategic diversification position it well for sustained growth.

19 Nov 2025, 01:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Forgings’ superior financial track record compared to peers is expected to remain a key competitive advantage.</p><p>(Photo Source: Happy Forgings website)</p></div>
Happy Forgings’ superior financial track record compared to peers is expected to remain a key competitive advantage.

(Photo Source: Happy Forgings website)

Happy Forgings is poised for a sharp turnaround after several quarters of muted growth, driven by a revival in domestic demand and a slew of new order wins across key segments. According to Motilal Oswal’s latest update, the company is expected to deliver a 17% revenue CAGR and 22% earnings CAGR between FY25 and FY28, supported by margin expansion and diversification beyond its traditional commercial vehicle and tractor businesses.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT