Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' On Happy Forgings; Sees Upto 17% Upside — Check Target Price

Happy Forgings is poised for a sharp turnaround after several quarters of muted growth, driven by a revival in domestic demand and a slew of new order wins across key segments. According to Motilal Oswal’s latest update, the company is expected to deliver a 17% revenue CAGR and 22% earnings CAGR between FY25 and FY28, supported by margin expansion and diversification beyond its traditional commercial vehicle and tractor businesses.