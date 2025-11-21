Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' On AU Small Finance Bank, Revises Target Price — Check Details

AU SFB appears well poised to begin FY27 with a structurally stronger growth platform, underpinned by a diversified asset engine and sharper execution after integration. (Photo Source: Official Website)
AU Small Finance Bank is gearing up for a major transformation as it prepares to transition into a universal bank following the Reserve Bank of India’s in-principle approval. The move is expected to strengthen its brand, unlock broader deposit pools, and accelerate growth across retail and commercial banking segments.