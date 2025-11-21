Business NewsResearch ReportsMotilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' On AU Small Finance Bank, Revises Target Price — Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' On AU Small Finance Bank, Revises Target Price — Check Details

Notwithstanding the strong rally in the stock price, the brokergae remains excited about AU SFB’s growth and earnings prospects and reiterate it as preferred Buy in the mid-size banking space.

21 Nov 2025, 02:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AU SFB appears well poised to begin FY27 with a structurally stronger growth platform, underpinned by a diversified asset engine and sharper execution after integration. (Photo Source: Official Website)</p></div>
AU SFB appears well poised to begin FY27 with a structurally stronger growth platform, underpinned by a diversified asset engine and sharper execution after integration. (Photo Source: Official Website)
AU Small Finance Bank is gearing up for a major transformation as it prepares to transition into a universal bank following the Reserve Bank of India’s in-principle approval. The move is expected to strengthen its brand, unlock broader deposit pools, and accelerate growth across retail and commercial banking segments.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT