Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage On These Three IT Stocks With Buy And Sell Rating

KPIT leads amid software shift, peers face margin pressures, adds Motilal Oswal

25 Aug 2025, 09:07 AM IST i
Motilal Oswal recommends 'Buy', 'Sell' calls for these three technology Auto ER&D stocks.

(Source: Gemini/AI)

Three structural forces are reshaping the global mobility landscape: 1) The shift toward CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, electric) mobility is accelerating the role of software in vehicles; 2) OEMs are moving from decentralized architectures to centralized domain controllers, paving the way for softwaredefined vehicles; 3) Regulatory mandates for greener mobility are compelling automakers worldwide to invest in electric powertra...
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
