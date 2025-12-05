Business NewsResearch ReportsMonetary Policy Review — RBI’s 25 bps Cut Signals Dovish Stance, Says Dolat Capital
ADVERTISEMENT

Monetary Policy Review — RBI’s 25 bps Cut Signals Dovish Stance, Says Dolat Capital

As inflation remains unusually low, led by a sharp correction in food prices, the MPC opted for a rate cut to reinforce key growth levers heading into H2 FY26.

05 Dec 2025, 01:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RBI cuts Repo Rate to 5.25% in December policy review.</p><p>(Photo source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
RBI cuts Repo Rate to 5.25% in December policy review.

(Photo source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Alongside the rate cut, the RBI announced Rs 1 lakh crore in open market operation purchases and $5 billion rupee-dollar swap operations to maintain liquidity and support currency stability.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT