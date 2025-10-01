Business NewsResearch ReportsMonetary Policy Review: RBI Governor Signals Pause; Track & Monitor Previous Rate Cuts— Read DRChoksey Report
ADVERTISEMENT

Monetary Policy Review: RBI Governor Signals Pause; Track & Monitor Previous Rate Cuts— Read DRChoksey Report

The RBI MPC maintained the policy repo rate at 5.5% and reiterated its neutral stance.

01 Oct 2025, 03:57 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.5%, keeping it unchanged for the current review.</p><p>(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
The Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.5%, keeping it unchanged for the current review.

(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) 

The Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.5%, keeping it unchanged for the current review. Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility rate under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility stands steady at 5.25%, while both the Marginal Standing Facility rate and the Bank Rate remain aligned at 5.75%. The decision underscores a calibrated approach to policy normalization amid evolving global and domestic macroe...
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT