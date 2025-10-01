Monetary Policy Review: RBI Governor Signals Pause; Track & Monitor Previous Rate Cuts— Read DRChoksey Report

The Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.5%, keeping it unchanged for the current review.
The Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.5%, keeping it unchanged for the current review. Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility rate under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility stands steady at 5.25%, while both the Marginal Standing Facility rate and the Bank Rate remain aligned at 5.75%. The decision underscores a calibrated approach to policy normalization amid evolving global and domestic macroe...