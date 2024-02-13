Mold-Tek Packaging Q3 Review - Strong Volumes Ahead With Recovery In Paints; Revise To Buy: Axis Securities

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 numbers missed our estimates on all fronts as lower volumes led to an operational miss.

The company reported revenue of Rs 165.5 crore (up7%/ down 3% YoY/QoQ), missing our estimates by 6%. Ebitda came in at Rs 30 crore (up 7%/ down 6% YoY/QoQ), and missed our estimates by 11%.

Mold-Tek Packaging profit after tax stood at Rs 14 crore, down 13%/10% YoY/QoQ due to higher depreciation and higher Finance cost. This was on account of a set of new facilities which are to added.