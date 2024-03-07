Mold-Tek Packaging - Deep Dive Into Pharma Packaging Opportunity: Nirmal Bang
We believe Mold-Tek Packaging could be a one-stop shop for pharma plastic packaging over the medium term.
Nirmal Bang Report
We reiterate our Buy call on Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. after rolling forward valuation to FY26E (price-to-earning 30 times) with a potential upside of 30%.
In this report, we are discussing Indian pharma packaging opportunity, competitive landscape and Mold-Tek Packaging’s ‘right to win’.
Backward integration, ever increasing total addressable market and margin-accretive projects on hand differentiate Mold-Tek Packaging from others.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
