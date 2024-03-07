NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsMold-Tek Packaging - Deep Dive Into Pharma Packaging Opportunity: Nirmal Bang
Mold-Tek Packaging - Deep Dive Into Pharma Packaging Opportunity: Nirmal Bang

We believe Mold-Tek Packaging could be a one-stop shop for pharma plastic packaging over the medium term.

07 Mar 2024, 07:12 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Packaging products by Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Packaging products by Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Nirmal Bang Report

We reiterate our Buy call on Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. after rolling forward valuation to FY26E (price-to-earning 30 times) with a potential upside of 30%.

In this report, we are discussing Indian pharma packaging opportunity, competitive landscape and Mold-Tek Packaging’s ‘right to win’.

We believe Mold-Tek Packaging could be a one-stop shop for pharma plastic packaging over the medium term.

Backward integration, ever increasing total addressable market and margin-accretive projects on hand differentiate Mold-Tek Packaging from others.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Mold Tek Packaging Company-Update.pdf
