MOIL Q3 Results Review - Sequentially Lower Earnings But Operating Leverage Help Sustain Margins: Systematix

MOIL Ltd. reported Q3 FY24 net sales at Rs 3 billion plus 1.4%/-12% YoY/QoQ (2% above estimate). Adjusted Ebitda for the quarter was Rs 894 million plus 62%/-7% YoY/QoQ (10% below estimate). The sequential drop in earnings was primarily driven by lower Manganese ore prices during the quarter. The blended realisation at Rs 8,301/tonne was higher by 16% YoY but fell 8.3% QoQ; 5% below our estimate. Sales volumes increased +16% YoY to 0.34 million tonne but fell 4.7% QoQ.

Ebitda/tonne reported at Rs 2,600/tonne plus 40%/-2.6% YoY/QoQ was 10% below our estimate due to lower realisations. Segment revenue from power sales was reported at Rs 36 million, falling 17%/51% YoY/QoQ. MOIL registered the highest production of electrolytic manganese dioxide during nine months FY24, recording a growth of 30% YoY.

EMD is a 100% import substitution product, used mostly for pharmaceuticals and battery manufacturing. MOIL’s Q3 FY24 earnings were negatively impacted by lower realisations partially offset by higher volumes and lower cost of production.