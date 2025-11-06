M&M, Sun Pharma, Indian Hotels, Motherson Wiring, Ramco Cements, Aditya Birla Lifestyle & More Q2 Review

HDFC Securities recommends 'Add' rating for M&M, Motherson Sumi, TeamLease, 'Buy' call for Sun Pharma, Aditya Birla Lifestyle 'Reduce' rating to Indian Hotels, Kaynes, 'Sell' Ramco Cements
M&M’s Q2 FY26 standalone Ebitda margin, at 14.5%, beat the Bloomberg consensus and the brokerage's estimate of 14%. Indian Hotels Q2 FY26 performance was relatively soft as the hotel sector faced headwinds such as excessive rainfall in key locations, landslides in hilly areas, geopolitical conflicts-led slow domestic demand, and slowdown in airline traffic.