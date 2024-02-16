M&M Q3 Results Review - Inline; Core Tractor Ebit Remain Healthy: Yes Securities

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 operating performance was in-line. Ebitda grew 15% YoY (5.6% QoQ) at Rs 32.4 billion (in-line) was led by ~60 basis point YoY (+20bp QoQ) expansion in gross margins at 24.6% (in-line) and continued cost control. This led to Ebitda margins at 12.8% (-20 bp YoY/ +20 bp QoQ, in-line).

However, lower other income at Rs 7.4 billion (estimate: Rs 11 billion) lead to adjusted profit after tax miss at Rs 24.5 billion (estimate ~Rs 27.3 billion, +14% YoY).

Adjusted for one-off of ~70 bp due to world cup sponsorship expense, farm segment Ebit remained flat QoQ at 16.2% (versus 15.5% reported).

We reckon, margins for near term likely to contract led by decline in farm segment contribution in revenue mix With ramp-up in supplies, auto order book declined to ~226,000 as of Feb 01, 2024 (versus 286,000 units as of November 2023 and 292,000 as of May-23).

The management indicated healthy demand for premium products continues to prevail.