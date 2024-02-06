Minda Corporation Q3 Results Review - Ebitda Inline; Orderbook Remains Strong: Axis Securities

Minda Corporation Ltd.'s reported revenue/Ebitda/profit before tax largely inline with our estimates while profit after tax was a miss. Revenue (4% miss) grew by 9% YoY, led by increased production volumes in the two-wheelers/commercial vehicle segment, partly offset by lower volumes in the private vehicle/Tractor industry and weak exports.

It reported Ebitda of Rs 130 crore (4% miss), up 14% YoY but down 1% QoQ and Ebitda margins (inline) grew by 48 basis points/16 bps in YoY/QoQ.

PAT was reported at Rs 52 crore (12% miss), flat YoY but down 12% QoQ on account of higher effective tax rates at 33% (26.3% in Q3 FY23 and 24.3% in Q2 FY24).