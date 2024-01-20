Metro Brands Q3 Results Review - Disappointing Performance; Downgrade To 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital

We have downward revised our FY24/25/26E earning per share estimates by 11.2/11.7/11% at Rs 13.5/18.2/22.8 to factor in Q3 performance and muted demand across industry.

However, we continue to believe that Metro Brands would outperform peers due to premium brand positioning, higher aspirations, demographic support and low penetration.

Valuing the stock at 57 times FY26E earnings per share, target price reduced at Rs 1,301. Downgrade to 'Accumulate'.