Metro Brands Q3 Results Review - Demand Remains Tepid, All Eyes On FY25: Prabhudas Lilladher

We expect 250 net store additions including FILA and 6.3% sales/store CAGR over FY24-FY26, however we expect this to decline by 4.2% in FY24.

We estimate sales/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 20.3/21.5/26.1% for FY24-26E.

Though FY24 is likely to remain depressed, hopes of FY25 recovery will help support valuations at 60.9 times FY26.

Retain ‘Hold with target price of Rs 1109 (Rs 1187).