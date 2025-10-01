Metro Brands Gets 'Sell' From HDFC Securities On Stretched Valuations — Check Target Price

Metro Brands certainly is among the more disciplined footwear retailers with an in-sync product-market fit. However, stretched valuations (55x Sep-27 P/E) keep the brokerage at bay..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.A mosaic of channel checks and management commentary across earnings calls makes us suspect Metro Brand Ltd. may be at an interesting point in its expansion journey. The inferences we drew across channel checks suggest-demand continues to stabilize in Q2 (GST-led fluctuations notwithstanding). Post the implementation of new GST rates (Sept 22, 2025); Sep-25 sales are likely to readjust;< Rs 2,500 products account for 40% of sales; which could potentially see a rejuvenation in demand as GST savings aid consumer purchasing power;Walkway could be a joker in the pack with the reintroduction of 100%). .However, stretched valuations (55x Sep-27 P/E) keep us at bay. We largely maintain our FY27/28 estimates with a revised DCF-based target price of Rs 1,050/share (implying 47x Sep-27 P/E)..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Here's Why ACME Solar Remains Motilal Oswal's Top Pick In Power Sector; Sees Upto 34% Upside.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.