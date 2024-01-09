Metals, Mining Q3 Results Preview - Base Metals Margins To Expand: Axis Securities
Ferrous names likely to see marginal margin contraction
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
We expect steel companies under our coverage to report slight margin contraction QoQ. We expect Tata Steel Ltd. consolidated Ebitda to slightly de-grow QoQ, led by the drag in the European operations. Steel Authority of India Ltd. margins are expected to slightly contract QoQ on account of higher coking coal consumption costs.
We expect a much better quarter for base metal stocks under our coverage. Both Hindalco Industries Ltd. and National Aluminium Company Ltd. are expected to report margin expansion QoQ on lower power costs. Coal India is expected to report Ebitda growth QoQ on account of higher sales volumes. For structural steel tube companies, we expect a mixed quarter.
The Ebitda of APL Apollo tubes Ltd. is likely to de-grow on account of lower sales volume due to destocking, while the Ebitda of JTL Industries Ltd. is expected to grow due to higher sales volumes QoQ.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.