Metals, Mining, Pipes - Value Addition, Backward Integration Is A Growth Theme: Systematix

We hosted various companies in the metals, mining, and pipes industry in our event spanning two days. The metals sector plays a pivotal role in India achieving its target of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28. Infrastructure development and manufacturing would spur this economic growth, aided by India’s vast mineral reserves and globally leading metal production capacities.

India ranks second after China in terms of crude steel production. Metals, mining, and metal pipe companies lie at the forefront of benefitting from the all-round economic development.

Companies in the sector have not only demonstrated major traction on parameters of growth, market share, and returns but also have plans in place to sustain or even boost their profitability margins.

The key trends witnessed across the board are value-added products, backward integrations, raw material security, and raw material production.