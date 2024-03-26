Metals, Mining, Pipes - Value Addition, Backward Integration Is A Growth Theme: Systematix
Metals, mining, and metal pipe companies lie at the forefront of benefitting from the all-round economic development.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
We hosted various companies in the metals, mining, and pipes industry in our event spanning two days. The metals sector plays a pivotal role in India achieving its target of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2027-28. Infrastructure development and manufacturing would spur this economic growth, aided by India’s vast mineral reserves and globally leading metal production capacities.
India ranks second after China in terms of crude steel production. Metals, mining, and metal pipe companies lie at the forefront of benefitting from the all-round economic development.
Companies in the sector have not only demonstrated major traction on parameters of growth, market share, and returns but also have plans in place to sustain or even boost their profitability margins.
The key trends witnessed across the board are value-added products, backward integrations, raw material security, and raw material production.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.