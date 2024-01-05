Medanta - On Robust Runway For Sustainable Growth: Motilal Oswal
Medanta continues to pursue initiatives not only to increase bed capacity, but also augment clinical resources
Motilal Oswal Report
Over the past four years, Medanta Operator Global Health Ltd. has delivered a stupendous performance (three times earnings), witnessing a 35% Ebitda compound annual growth rate. Moreover, it turned net cash in FY23 from a net debt of Rs 3 billion in FY19. Since listing in Q3 FY23, the stock has more than doubled today.
Interestingly, over FY23-26E, the outlook remains strong, on the back of a healthy pipeline of beds being added to the existing facilities (552 beds) and the upcoming ones in Noida, Indore, and South Delhi (1,000 beds on a combined basis).
Additionally, average revenue per occupied bed is expected to witness a 6% CAGR due to the improving case mix/payor mix. Moreover, we expect ARPOB of mature/developing facilities to reach Rs 70,000/Rs 67,000 at 5%/6% CAGR, respectively, over FY23-26.
We expect 28% earnings CAGR over FY23-26, factoring-
faster scale-up of existing hospitals,
additional business from new hospitals and
better operating leverage.
Accordingly, we value Medanta at 26 times 12-month forward enterprise value/Ebitda to arrive at our target price of Rs 1,170. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
