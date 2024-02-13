MCX Q3 Results Review - Contribution To SGF Hits Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Energy and bullion drive overall volume growth.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. reported a loss of Rs 54 million, higher than our anticipated loss of Rs 37 million. Despite this, overall volumes improved significantly, rising by 81% YoY to Rs 74 trillion. Total revenue came in at Rs 1.92 billion, registering a growth of 33% YoY (~8.5% beat).
Overall Ebit loss came in at Rs 310 million versus our anticipated loss of Rs 236 million (~30.9% miss). This variance can be largely attributed to contribution to settlement guarantee fund of Rs 131 million in Q3 FY24.
For nine month FY24, revenue increased 40% YoY to Rs 5.02 billion, whereas the company reported a loss of Rs 48 million as compared to a profit after tax of Rs 1.4 billion in nine month FY23.
We have raised our FY25 and FY26 earning per share estimates to factor in stronger volume trajectory and higher-than-forecasted non-transaction revenues. On the other hand, we are building in sustained addition to SGF.
We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating with a one-year target price of Rs 3,950 (premised on 35 times FY26E EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.