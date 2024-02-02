Max Healthcare Q3 Results Review - Improved Realisation Led To Growth In Earnings: Motilal Oswal
On track to expand bed capacity
Motilal Oswal Report
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. delivered in-line Q3 FY24 performance. Despite Q3 being a seasonally weak quarter, the company had exhibited healthy mid-teens (15%) growth in both revenue and Ebitda.
The Ebitda per bed continues to inch up, backed by payor mix/case mix optimization. The company remains on track with its bed expansion initiative.
We raise our earnings estimate by 2%/4%/4% for FY24/FY25/FY26, factoring in-
improved average revenue per occupied bed across institutional/international patients, and
better operational efficiency.
We also raise enterprise value/Ebitda multiple to 28 times (from 25 times earlier) on the back of-
superior execution across both – operating hospitals as well as building hospitals,
calibrated approach to drive profitable growth and deliver better-than-industry performance.
Accordingly, we value Max Healthcare on SOTP basis (28 times EV/Ebitda for hospital business, 20 times EV/Ebitda for Max Lab, sour times EV/sales for Max@home) to arrive at a target price of Rs 930.
We remain positive on Max Healthcare as it remains one of the leading hospitals delivering consistent growth in earnings, driven by a combination of increased patient base as well as optimizing patient realisation.
Further, the potential for adding hospitals in the next five years is substantial, given a significant portion of it being brownfield projects. Reiterate 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
