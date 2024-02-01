Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results Review - Mixed Set; Revenue, Net Profit Inline; Ebitda Miss: Yes Securities
We believe going forward despite volumes are expected to moderate, Maruti Suzuki margins to likely remain at current levels of 11.5-12%.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 overall results were a mixed set as revenue/adjusted profit after tax were in-line while Ebitda came in lower at Rs 39 billion (+38% YoY/ -18% QoQ, estimate: Rs 42 billion), as gross margins came in lower at 29.1% (estimate: 29.8%, +180 basis points YoY/ -30 bp QoQ).
Going ahead, margins expansion to be influenced by-
forex movement (expected to be favorable),
decline in precious metal prices to be partially offset by stable Steel prices and
operating leverage given healthy inventory and orderbook.
Demand outlook for the PV industry for FY25E would likely be low-mid single digit growth, where Maruti Suzuki would likely outperform led by strong CNG portfolio (~30.8% of volumes).
With improved supply, overall orderbook declined further to ~215,000 (versus ~250,000 units in Q2, ~355,000 in Q1 and ~412,000 in Q4 FY23)
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.