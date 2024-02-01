Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results Review - Inline; Demand Outlook Moderates For FY25: Motilal Oswal

We cut our FY24E/25E earnings per share by ~3% each to factor in the sustained weakness in the lower-end passenger vehicle segment. The stock trades at 23.8 times /22.8 times FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS.

Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 11,850 (premised on 25 times December- 25E consolidated earnings per share).