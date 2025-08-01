Maruti Suzuki Q1 Review — Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' On Multiple Launch Tailwinds

For FY26, we see multiple launch tailwinds for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., such as the e-Vitara, one new SUV and hybrid variants. Further, the company anticipates exports to sustain the growth momentum and grow by at least 20% in FY26. Maruti Suzuki expects to deliver 70,000 units of e-Vitara in FY26, the bulk of which would be in export markets.

Further, any favorable policy for hybrids by the government may drive a re-rating, as Maruti Suzuki would be the key beneficiary of the same. However, we factor in 50bp margin pressure for Maruti Suzuki in FY26E given the anticipated rise in input costs.