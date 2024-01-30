Marico Q3 Results Review - Revenue Growth Trajectory To Turn Positive From Q4: Systematix

Marico Ltd. delivered a marginal beat on earnings with a soft topline performance offset by strong margin improvement despite higher advertising and promotion spends and employee costs. Revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth came in at -1.9%/12.5%/16.8% YoY respectively, led by 6% constant currency growth in the international business and 2% volume growth in the domestic business, which saw a 3% YoY revenue drop.

Revenue saw a decline given the price drops in core brands during the year in the domestic business, channel liquidity issues impacting retailer-level inventory and currency headwinds in the overseas markets.

Marico's gross margin expanded sharply by 634 basis points YoY/ 80 bps QoQ to 51.3%, Ebitda margin expanded 272 bps YoY to 21.2% with stronger gross margins partially offset by higher A&P spends (+125 bps), employee costs (+133 bps) and other expenses (+105 bps).