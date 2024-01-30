Marico Q3 Results Review - Profitability To Remain Elevated; Maintain 'Accumulate': Dolat Capital
Revenue and Ebitda was in line; adjusted profit after tax was ahead our estimate
Dolat Capital Report
Marico Ltd.’s revenue and Ebitda were in line, adjusted profit after tax was ahead our estimate. The company reported 1.9% YoY revenue de-growth. Domestic business reported 8.4% de-growth with 2% volume increase.
Marico's gross margin expanded by 630 basis points YoY to 51.3%. Copra price moderation and lower price pass on helped expand margins.
Parachute rigids volume grew by 3% (2% volume growth in base quarter) led by loose to branded conversions picking up. On a four-year compound annual growth rate basis volume grew by 3%.
We have increased our FY24E earnings per share estimates by 2.7% at Rs 11.8 to factor in Q3 performance but maintained FY25/26E EPS at Rs 12.7/14.0.
Valuing the stock at 42 times FY26E EPS, we have arrived at a target price 586. Maintain 'Accumulate'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
