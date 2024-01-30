Marico Q3 Results Review - Muted Demand, Lacks Triggers In Near Term: Prabhudas Lilladher
Food and Premium personal care continues to gain traction, value added hair oil suffered in entry level segment, Saffola volumes were weak on a high base
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We are tweaking FY24/25/26 earnings per share estimates of Marico Ltd. by -1.0/2.6/-0.6% given tepid consumer demand in rural India and local competition in core categories of value added hair oil, Saffola and Parachute.
Q2 FY24 results were in line with PAT beat led by lower tax rate by 260 bps. While Parachute is expected to show gradual revival, VAHO and Saffola will continue to face heightened competition from both regional and smaller players.
Innovation funnel remains strong along with portfolio diversification by accelerated scale up in foods, D2C portfolio and B2C acquisitions which will enable the company to achieve the targeted 20% of sales from these in FY24.
Although near term guidance is positive, we believe Ebitda margins will peak out in the current year and see a gradual decline of 130 bps over next two years.
We factor in 11.5% sales growth but 7.9% PAT CAGR over FY24-26 on as margins revert towards mean.
We value Marico at 42 times Dec-25 earnings per share and assign a target price of Rs 559 (Rs 556 earlier based on 43 times Sept-25 EPS).
Although Marico has corrected 14% from peak, it lacks near term triggers. Retain 'Hold'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.