MapmyIndia Q3 Results Review - Inline Financial Performance With Robust Outlook For H2 FY24: Yes Securities

CE Info Systems Ltd. reported inline financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and Ebitda margin were as per expectation.

MapmyIndia reported sequential revenue growth of 1.0% QoQ (up 36.0% YoY) led by consumer tech and enterprise market segment which was up 8.8% QoQ (up 70.9% YoY) and automotive and mobility tech market segment which was down 5.8% QoQ (up 12.5% YoY).

Ebitda margin decreased sequentially (down 585 bps QoQ) led by increase in overall cost. Internet of things-led business Ebitda margin was at 10.0% in Q3 FY24 versus 8.2% of Q2 FY24 as software as a service income continues to grow.