Manappuram Finance - Non- Gold Portfolio To Support Growth: IDBI Capital

We attended analyst meet hosted by Manappuram Finance Ltd. which showcased each business vertical. The management has maintained the gold loan growth to be in the range of 8%-10% YoY while sustaining gold loan yields at existing levels.

Further, they expect to maintain overall return on equity above 20%. The management is of the opinion that the new risk weight norms announced by Reserve Bank of India will not have any significant impact. The share of non-gold loan business has increased to 47% of the total business (in line with the management’s target of 50%).

They further reiterated that despite focusing on diversification, gold loan continues to be a major focus area for growth since ~68% of the market is dominated by unorganised players.

We maintained estimates and retain ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 205, valuing it at 1.15 times price/adjusted book value FY26E as competitive intensity eases.