Manappuram Finance - Maintaining Profitability In Core Business: Nirmal Bang

We maintain a Buy rating on Manappuram Finance with a target price of Rs 223 (valued at 1.2 times December 2025E adjusted book value plus subsidiary value of Rs 59.9 per share).

As mentioned in our gold finance thematic dated January 16, 2024, which was based on channel checks in Kerala and interactions with managements/industry laterals, we have been positive about Manappuram Finance’s prospects as a diversified lender, but successful execution of its growth plans is key.

In our view, following will be the triggers for the stock’s re-rating: