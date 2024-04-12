Man InfraConstruction - ‘Redeveloping’ Into Real Estate Space: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage With A Buy

NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsMan InfraConstruction - ‘Redeveloping’ Into Real Estate Space: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage With A Buy
Asset-light business model, efficient and scalable

12 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational Image (Source: Man Infraconstruction website)</p></div>
Representational Image (Source: Man Infraconstruction website)

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Axis Securities Report

We are initiating coverage on Man InfraConstruction Ltd. with a Buy recommendation and a target price of Rs 270/share, which implies an upside of 28% from the current market price.

With roots tracing back to 1964, the company started as an engineering contractor and has since completed numerous landmark projects across various sectors such as ports, infrastructure, residential developments, townships, and commercial projects.

Key risks:

  • Geographically concentrated

  • Rise in input costs and regulatory changes

  • Adverse changes in the interest rate

  • Government policies

  • Labor intensive business

  • Property litigation

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Axis Securities Man Infraconstruction Initiating Coverage.pdf
