Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 Results Review - To Grow Faster Than Industry In FY25: Nirmal Bang
Mahindra & Mahindra indicated that the Red Sea issues for them have to be seen from three perspectives.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s revenue came in 3% higher than our estimate. Ebitda margin came in 120 basis points above our estimate and profit after tax was 26% higher than our estimate.
The management expects demand outlook to be robust on the back of strong order book in the Auto segment despite higher production. Tractor volume is expected to fall by 5% in FY24. In terms of inventory, it currently has more than 30 days’ inventory with dealers and is looking to bring this down over the next two-three months.
We value Mahindra & Mahindra on SOTP basis, with the core business valued at 17 times December 25E core earning per share, owing to strong order book while the other listed entities are valued at the current market value to arrive at a target price of Rs 2,019.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.