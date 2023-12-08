Mahindra Logistics - Strong Play On 3PL Business, Recommend 'Buy': Dolat Capital
The company is adopting more omni-channel approach which is allowing a faster transition to 3PL providers with stronger technology and integrated distribution capabilities.
Dolat Capital Report
Established in 2000, Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is one of India's largest third-party logistics player. Mahindra Logistics business can be categorized into three business segments –
3PL contract logistics,
Network servicing (B2B Express, Freight Forwarding, and Last Mile Delivery) and
Mobility (Meru & Alyte).
The company is targeting Rs 85 billion revenue by FY26 with an expected compound annual growth rate of 18%. We see Mahindra Logistics as a long-term play, backed by:
potential growth opportunity in 3PL business led by strong volume growth from auto and non-auto sector,
Increasing scale and revival in margin of business-to-business express and freight forwarding business and
strong margin expansion led by cost optimization, scale and automation).
We forecast Ebitda/earnings per share CAGR of 26/88% over FY23-26E and value of the stock Rs 656 (25 times FY26E EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
