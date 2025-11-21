Mahindra Lifespaces: Well-Poised For Growth With Launch Heavy Year Ahead, Says HDFC Securities Maintaining Buy

Business NewsResearch ReportsMahindra Lifespaces: Well-Poised For Growth With Launch Heavy Year Ahead, Says HDFC Securities Maintaining Buy
Given the strong cash flows, robust launch pipeline, stable balance sheet, and likely growth funds through rights, the brokerage remains constructive with a Buy on Mahindar Lifespace.

21 Nov 2025
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mahindra Lifespace's upcoming launches across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai, supported by society redevelopment wins in Mumbai, gives strong visibility to achieving Rs 45-50 billion bookings in the near term and building a pathway toward Rs&nbsp;100 bn. (Photo Source: company website)</p></div>
Mahindra Lifespace's upcoming launches across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai, supported by society redevelopment wins in Mumbai, gives strong visibility to achieving Rs 45-50 billion bookings in the near term and building a pathway toward Rs 100 bn. (Photo Source: company website)
Upcoming launches across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai, supported by society redevelopment wins in Mumbai, give strong visibility to achieving Rs 45-50 billion bookings in the near term and building a pathway toward Rs 100 billion.
