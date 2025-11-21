Mahindra Lifespaces: Well-Poised For Growth With Launch Heavy Year Ahead, Says HDFC Securities Maintaining Buy

Mahindra Lifespace's upcoming launches across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai, supported by society redevelopment wins in Mumbai, gives strong visibility to achieving Rs 45-50 billion bookings in the near term and building a pathway toward Rs 100 bn. (Photo Source: company website)
