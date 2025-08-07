Lupin Q1 Review: Dolat Capital Maintains 'Add', But Cuts Target Price — Here's Why

We maintain our ‘Accumulate’ rating on Lupin Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 2,162, valuing at 28x FY27E P/E. Timely launches of injectables and inhalation products will be further triggers to our earnings estimates.

Key risks:

US price erosion, higher competition in key products and escalation of compliance issues at Taradeep/ Mandideep Unit-I plants.