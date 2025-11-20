Business NewsResearch ReportsLupin, Fortis Among Axis Securities Top 'Buy' In Pharma, Healthcare Space; Q2 Review — Details Inside
Lupin, Fortis Among Axis Securities Top 'Buy' In Pharma, Healthcare Space; Q2 Review — Details Inside

The healthcare space continues to outperform and pharma sector impacted by US generics in Q2, adds the brokerage.

20 Nov 2025, 01:16 PM IST i
The healthcare sector delivered strong growth in Q2 FY26, with top-line revenue increasing by 19% YoY and 8% QoQ.
The healthcare sector delivered strong growth in Q2 FY26, with top-line revenue increasing by 19% YoY and 8% QoQ.

The pharmaceutical universe under Axis Securities' coverage reported Q2 FY26 growth of 11.9% YoY and 6.2% QoQ, supported by strong India business performance (+8.5% YoY). The US business remained flat, up only 1% in CC terms, led by Lupin’s gTolvaptan and Emerging Markets. The healthcare sector delivered strong performance in Q2 FY26, with top-line revenue rising 19% YoY and 8% QoQ.
