Lupin, Fortis Among Axis Securities Top 'Buy' In Pharma, Healthcare Space; Q2 Review — Details Inside

The pharmaceutical universe under Axis Securities' coverage reported Q2 FY26 growth of 11.9% YoY and 6.2% QoQ, supported by strong India business performance (+8.5% YoY). The US business remained flat, up only 1% in CC terms, led by Lupin’s gTolvaptan and Emerging Markets. The healthcare sector delivered strong performance in Q2 FY26, with top-line revenue rising 19% YoY and 8% QoQ.