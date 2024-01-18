LTIMindtree Q3 Review - Near-Term Challenges Persist; Tepid Results: Axis Securities

In Q3 FY24, LTIMindtree Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 9,017 crore, up 1.2% QoQ (0.7% QoQ in constant currency terms). This was slightly below our expectations.

The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 1,386 crore, reporting a decline of 2.6% on a QoQ basis. This was largely on account of lower overall demand in the majority of its operating regions. Its net profit for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 1,169 crore, registering a growth of 0.6% QoQ.