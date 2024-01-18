LTIMindtree Q3 Results Review - Inline Operating Performance; Expects Growth To Bounce Back: Yes Securities

LTIMindtree Ltd. reported inline financial performance for the quarter. Both, the revenue growth and Ebit margin were as per expectation. It reported constant currency growth of 0.7% QoQ, led by manufacturing vertical (up 20.1% YoY); banking, finanical services and insurance vertical (down 1.4% YoY).

On reported basis, revenue grew by 1.2% QoQ in Indian rupee terms (up 0.8% QoQ in USD terms). There was sequential decline in Ebit margin (down 61 bps QoQ) led by impact of increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Employee attrition continues to moderate as last twelve months attrition decreased by 100 bps QoQ to 14.2%.