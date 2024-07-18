"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..IDBI Capital Report.LTIMindtree Ltd. reported good set of numbers mainly led by ramp up in large deals (regular deals as well). The company is winning cost efficiency and cost take out deals. Apart from the healthy order book ($1.4 billion order inflow), absence of project cancellation impact, healthy deal pipeline and synergy benefits, we expect the company to deliver better FY25E versus FY24. Management conveyed that the Saudi Aramco joint venture is still in the incorporation process and it will take more time to ramp up. Company emphasized on clients prioritizing on high transformational projects (85% of deals include AI) and confident on catering to the demand. There upon, we have maintained 7% YoY growth for FY25E. However, we expect margins to be impacted due to re-investment in business. Hence, we have increased earnings per share estimates by 1% and 3% for FY25E and FY26E and target price to Rs 5,475 (27 times FY26E EPS) versus Rs.5000 and we maintain Hold rating on the stock..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.LTIMindtree Q1 Results Review - Data Modernisation To Lead The Recovery: Motilal Oswal.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."