"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .Motilal Oswal Report.LTIMindtree Ltd. reported a strong Q1 FY25 revenue growth of 2.6% QoQ/ 3.7% YoY in constant currency versus our estimate of ~1% QoQ in CC. In USD terms, revenue came in at $1.1 billion (up 2.5% QoQ/3.5% YoY), which was slightly above our estimate of $1.07 billion. Ebitda grew 4.6% QoQ but declined 1.8% YoY to Rs 16.1 billion (in line with our estimate of Rs 15.8 billion). Profit after tax came in at Rs 11.3 billion, up 3.1% QoQ/down 1.5% YoY and below our estimate of Rs 11.6 billion. Deal wins were slightly subdued at $1.4 billion (up 0.7% QoQ). LTIMindtree's commentary was particularly encouraging among the companies that have reported so far. Clients are finally resuming the 'high-priority transformation' projects, primarily focusing on areas such as data engineering, data estate modernization, and ERP modernization. Following a prolonged period of subdued client activity, this development sets a positive stage for pre-GenAI investments, with promising implications for FY26. Although cost-reduction initiatives remain a top priority, there is now a possibility of reinvesting technology dollars into pre-GenAI expenditures, and LTIMindtree will benefit from this uptick. .Click on the attachment to read the full report:.LTIMindtree Q1 Results: Revenue Up 2.8% QoQ, PAT rises 3.1%.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."