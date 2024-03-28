LTIMindtree - Deferred Gratification: HDFC Securities
Near-term positive catalysts are limited, and we expect a sharper recovery/normalisation from H2 FY25E.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
LTIMindtree Ltd.’s growth deceleration has been impacted by higher exposure to banking, financial services and insurance (with potential for deterioration due to client-specific factors), sub-optimal large deal pipeline and extended period of integration reflected in continued executive attrition.
While the medium-term hypothesis for growth premium to tier-I peers remains, the earnings cut reflects the near-term growth challenges and delayed margin recovery.
We met the management recently and expect LTIMindtree’s rate of recovery to be gradual, impacted by a ‘weak exit’ to FY24E. While we lower our optimism, the outlook remains constructive for LTIMindtree due to its strong technology credentials and partnerships supporting its position as a challenger to larger tier-Is, sub-vertical expertise, a strong track record of large client mining, and margin improvement potential.
Maintain Add on LTIMindtree with a revised target price of Rs 5,630, based on 25 times FY26E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
IT Q4 Results Preview - Weak FY24 Exit, A Weak FY25 Start Could Pressure Consensus Estimates: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.